Chhaava-Fueled Gold Rush: Villagers In MP Dig Through The Night For Mughal Treasure

A Bollywood film has sparked real-life treasure fever in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. After watching Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, locals set out on an overnight excavation mission, convinced that Mughal-era gold lay buried near Asirgarh Fort. Armed with flashlights and metal detectors, villagers dug relentlessly, hoping to strike historical riches.

Bollywood-Inspired Gold Hunt

The digging frenzy began around 7 PM and lasted until 3 AM, with villagers scouring fields for hidden treasure. The excitement was fueled by age-old legends linking Asirgarh Fort to Mughal Emperor Akbar and tales of plundered Maratha riches secretly buried in the region.

However, despite their tireless efforts, no gold was found. The dream of unearthing a royal fortune remained just that—a dream.

Authorities Step In

As videos of the excavation went viral on social media, local authorities swiftly intervened. Police warned against unauthorized digging, highlighting both legal consequences and safety risks. “These rumours have no basis in reality. People should not engage in illegal excavations,” an official stated, urging the public to separate history from folklore.

Experts echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the power of cinema in shaping public perception. “Movies often blur the lines between fiction and reality. While Chhaava is inspired by historical events, it should not be taken as literal truth,” said a historian familiar with the region’s past.

The Chhaava Connection

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical action film that follows the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The movie suggests that Mughal forces looted Maratha treasures and hid them in Asirgarh Fort—an idea that appears to have ignited the imaginations of eager treasure hunters.

While Chhaava has reignited interest in Burhanpur’s history, this incident serves as a reminder that not everything on the big screen is meant to be dug up in real life.