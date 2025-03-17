‘Another Round’ Gone Wrong: Vadodara Deadly Crash Sparks Movie Link

A shocking twist has emerged in the Vadodara hit-and-run case, with police suspecting that law student Rakshit Chaurasia, who mowed down eight people and killed a woman, was influenced by the Oscar-winning Danish film Another Round.

According to a Times of India report, Chaurasia was heard chanting “another round” moments after stepping out of his wrecked car. A police search of his rented apartment later uncovered a poster of the 2020 film, which follows four teachers experimenting with maintaining a steady alcohol level to boost creativity and confidence.

Was Chaurasia Drunk and Inspired by the Film?

Another Round, originally titled Druk, won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and was widely praised. However, Vadodara Police now suspect the movie may have played an unintended role in shaping Chaurasia’s reckless actions.

While authorities believe he was influenced by the film’s themes, it remains unclear whether he was actually intoxicated at the time of the accident. Further forensic tests and investigations are underway.

Vadodara Tragedy: One Dead, Eight Injured

The accident, which occurred in Gujarat’s Vadodara, saw Chaurasia’s vehicle plow into multiple people, leading to the death of a woman and injuries to eight others. Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed that at least three other vehicles, including two Activas and an electric vehicle (EV), were also involved in the crash.

When Fiction Influences Reality

The eerie connection between Chaurasia’s actions and Another Round raises concerns about how media can impact impressionable minds. While the film explores alcohol use in a controlled setting, Chaurasia’s alleged obsession with it may have led to tragic consequences in real life.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on uncovering whether Chaurasia was intoxicated and what legal charges he will face. The case stands as a grim reminder that life is not a movie—one reckless decision can lead to irreversible tragedy.