Do You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Manisha Koirala Had A Cat Fight For Being In A Love Triangle With Rajiv Mulchandani?

Aishwarya Rai Bacchan and Manisha Koirala are some of the most loved actresses of their time, and they were always in the news headlines for one or the other reasons. But they were part of some sensational headlines as well. In the 90s, one of the most famous alleged love triangles of Manisha Koirala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and model Rajiv Mulchandani was much discussed, garnering a lot of attention from fans and industry people, and there were often a part of gossip.

It is being said that the controversy of these three getting into a love triangle began when Manisha accused her ex-boyfriend Rajiv of having an affair with Aishwarya after she allegedly received a ‘love letter’ from her boyfriend. Not taking the cheating allegations lightly, Aishwarya Rai also publicly denounced the report and admitted she was ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the false allegations made by Manisha against her.

At the time, Manisha was rumoured to be dating Rajiv, who was linked with Aishwarya Rai as well. According to some of the media reports, Manisha had allegedly received love letters written by Rajiv to Aishwarya, leading to speculations of an affair between them. However, in an old interview with one of the media houses, Aishwarya told how she initially intended to praise Manisha’s acting in the 1995 film ‘Bombay’ but when Manisha dragged her into the matter, a different controversy started.

During this, the actress also spoke of being very affected by the rumours and said, ‘I had recently seen Bombay and I thought Manisha was great. I was also thinking of sending her a bouquet to congratulate her. But on April 1, Rajiv called me and I excitedly told him how much I admire Manisha’s acting. Then he laughingly asked if I was reading the newspaper. Manisha influenced me a lot in the beginning. I cried like crazy. I was very sad with everything that was happening around me.’