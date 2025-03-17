‘I Will Call Your Mother”, Malaika Arora Got Furious At 16 Years Old Boy For Wrong Gestures Towards Her During Dance Performance

Malaika Arora is one of the most discussed actresses who is also an amazing dancer. Malaika often wins everyone’s heart with her dance moves. She is currently judging the second season of the TV dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’. Known for her great timing, Malaika always attracts people’s attention and makes them crazy. However, recently something happened to the actress, talking about which she got angry and vented out her anger on people.

These days a video is going immensely viral on social media in which Malaika Arora is seen scolding a 16-year-old boy for his weird dancing and wrong gesturing towards her during the dance show. She also told the boy that she would call his mother for doing so. Her reaction immediately caught everyone’s attention and people started reacting to this whole drama. A user on social media wrote, ‘It was not justified for her to say what his age is now’.

Another user called this matter wrong and said, ‘She is right… Malaika is older than his mother’. Another user said, ‘Well Malaika madam was talking about virginity with her son in a podcast, what hypocrisy is this? Malaika Arora, who has gone through marriage and divorce with actor Arbaaz Khan, also gave some advice for married women and is now thinking about marriage.’

Let us tell you that in an interview, Malaika talked about women maintaining their identity even after marriage and said, ‘Stay independent baba. What is yours is yours, what is mine is mine. I mean, when you get married or are with someone, you try to create a situation in which you want to make everything the same. But I think it is very important to have your own identity.’