Rashami Desai Went To Vaishno Devi Without Slippers With Just Two Clothes, Read To Know More

TV’s popular actress and Uttaran fame Rashami Desai, known for her successful career in television, recently had a candid conversation with Sana Khan in her vlog. In this vlog, Rashami talked about her struggles and how she dealt with them. The actress also recalled a difficult phase in her life when she felt completely lost and turned to faith for true strength and how it worked out in her favor as well.

Talking about the power of manifestation, Rashami said, ‘There is amazing power in manifestation but only if you use it in the right way. I kept praying to God and eventually made it a practice. I prayed to overcome obstacles, to be financially secure, and to become a stable person, and yes it worked out. Things got into my favor and I am happy that I tried to be emotionally invested in spirituality.’

Sharing her experience, she told that there was a time when she was about to give up in her life and said, ‘There came a time in life when I had almost given up everything. I felt that either I should end everything or do something big. Without slippers, I set out for Jammu, Vaishno Devi with just two clothes. I believed that even if no one else takes care of me, Mata Rani will definitely take care of me. When I went there, I was stunned, I was worried, my face had turned pale. But when I came back, there was a glow on my face and my confidence had also increased that I would win everything.’

The actress said that despite recovering from that bad phase, she still struggles with many issues. Rashami said, ‘During that time it took me some time to recover from them and even today, I have some issues.’ Rashmi Desai is a famous television actress, known for her character of Tapasya in Uttaran. She later got recognition through Bigg Boss 13, where she won the hearts of the people with her strong personality.