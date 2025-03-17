‘I Was Admitted To Hospital For 2 Days Just Before My Marriage’ Munawar Faruqui Made Shocking Revelations on his Marriage

Popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner and standup comedian Munawar Farooqui has recently made a revelation about his marriage. During a recent interaction with Sana, he told that he was admitted to the hospital just two days before his marriage to makeup artist Mahjabeen Kotwala. The two had a private wedding ceremony away from the eyes of the media on 26 May 2024 and later also had a simple reception.

Let us tell you that this is Munawar’s second marriage and he made revelations on his marriage when he recently came to Sana Khan’s podcast. Here he spoke openly about his personal life and told that he had to be hospitalized due to intestinal infection and said, ‘I was admitted to the hospital for two days and the doctors told me that they would discharge me soon. But I told them, ‘I have my wedding tomorrow!’ The doctor laughed but refused to discharge me immediately.’

Munawar further said, ‘They forbade me to eat anything and I agreed to them, I thought it was okay for me, but I have to go. Cancellation or postponement was not possible for any of us. All of us were amazed to think how it would work out? But somehow I convinced everyone and assured them that I would reach the venue anyhow. No matter what I will be required to do or how I will manage, I will manage.’

Let us tell you that Munawwar, who started his life afresh with Mahjabeen, said that he is very happy and said, ‘This time the atmosphere at home is different. I am very happy. Last Ramadan I remember I was very tired and praying that I just want to settle down. I was tired of feeling lost. I wanted stability and destiny gave me exactly what I needed. I am very blessed. I never thought I would find such a partner. My family is complete, she is like the perfect puzzle piece that was missing.’