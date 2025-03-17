‘I Don’t Like It At All, We Will Have A Normal Court Marriage’ Tejasswi Prakash Revealed Her Wedding Plans With Karan Kundrra

Popular TV actress Hina Khan and her long-term boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal recently appeared as guests on reality cooking show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ to decide the menu for their wedding. To give the celebrity contestants of the show a task, Hina and Rocky divided the contestants into two groups, Ladkiwale and Ladkiwale. While talking to the contestants, their wedding planning was also discussed, after which judge Farah Khan asked Tejasswi Prakash about her wedding planning with Karan Kundrra.

Responding to the question of Farah Khan, the actress revealed that she doesn’t want a big fat wedding instead she wants a simple wedding. Actually Karan is Punjabi while Tejasswi is Maharashtrian, Farah asked what kind of wedding they will have. Responding to this question, Tejasswi revealed, ‘I don’t like it at all. I have no problem with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumnenge, phirenge aish karenge.’

After this, the conversation shifted to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra’s first meeting. Hina Khan asked about their love story and Tejasswi revealed that she and Karan met on a reality show. She further added, ‘There was a Diwali sequence. We were dancing and moved towards each other to wish Happy Diwali and something happened.’

Farah Khan then jokingly asked, ‘Then the crackers burst.’ Tejasswi laughingly confirmed that while everyone was busy with each other, she and Karan Kundrra stood with each other for five minutes and something happened between them. Let us tell you that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Since then, the couple has been getting closer to each other.