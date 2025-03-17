Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Instagram Chat With Pakistani Film Critic Tamur Iqbal Went Viral On Social Media

Son of the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his debut with ‘Nadaniyaan’, which was released on the OTT platform. The film received mixed reviews but it seems that the words of a critic are bothering Ibrahim Ali Khan. According to some of the media reports his debut film was reviewed by a Pakistani film critic, and Ibrahim has landed in trouble after he allegedly responded to him.

Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal on his social media handle has alleged that Ibrahim slammed him via a direct message on social networking site, Instagram. According to the screenshot shared by Tamur, Ibrahim had written in the message, “Tamur is almost identical to Taimur… You got my brother’s name. Guess what you didn’t get? His face. You ugly garbage. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t get upset, they are as vile as you are.’

The message further read, ‘Ugly, rubbish, I feel bad for you and your family and if I see you on the streets one day, I will make sure I make you even uglier than you are, you are a walking piece of garbage.’ Tamur too did not hesitate to respond. As per the same screenshot, his reply read, ‘Hahahahaha see this is my man. This is the man I want to see in the film. Not that fake cornetto emotional and embarrassing person. But yes, the nose surgery comment was bad. Rest I completely accept. I am a huge fan of your father, don’t disappoint him.’

The alleged review on which the entire conversation took place is no longer available on Tamur’s story. However, the texts exchanged make it clear that Tamur had taken a lot of digs at the actor in his post. Moreover, as soon as Tamur shared the screenshot on his social media handle. One of the internet users wrote, ‘You can review his acting..the nose comment was unnecessary’, to which the critic replied, ‘ I agree and hence apologize for that comment in my DM’.’