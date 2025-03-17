“Virat And Rohit Are The Perfect Maniacs of Our Team”, Says Esha Gupta About Winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The month of March proved to be very good for the Indian cricket team since the team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. At the same time, the 18th season of IPL is also going to start from March 22, for which the audience is very excited. But before that, actress Esha Gupta, who was recently seen in the music album of popular rapper and singer Honey Singh has given a title to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and told that she cries when she sees them playing.

During a conversation with one of the media houses, Esha Gupta talked about her song ‘Maniac’ and also talked about the Champions Trophy 2025. There she was told that when there was a match between Pakistan and India, Virat Kohli scored a century and people played the song ‘Maniac’ for the cricketer. On this, the actress smiled and said that Virat and Rohit are the perfect maniacs of our team.

Esha Gupta also told that she used to get emotional after watching Virat play. There were almost tears in her eyes whenever she saw him playing. She said that they all are from the same generation, so they grew up together. Praising the cricket team, Esha said with a smile that it was an amazing moment because a song like Maniac was needed to celebrate Virat.

Let us tell you that Esha Gupta did this music album with Honey Singh. With this, she has made a comeback in the industry after a long time and she is looking for better opportunities. She has done many films in the industry and has also created a different identity with her charming avatar. She has been seen in grey shade characters as well as lead roles.