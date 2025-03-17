Mammootty’s PR Team Slammed Fake News of The Actor Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer, Deets Inside

A shocking rumour is doing the rounds all over the internet about popular South Indian actor Mammootty. It was said that the Malayalam actor has been diagnosed with colon cancer and has taken a break from work for his treatment. However, after spread of such rumours about the health of Mammootty, the megastar’s PR team has confirmed that he is healthy and has slammed such ‘fake’ news.

Let us tell you that the 73-year-old Malayalam actor Mammootty’s PR team told one of the media houses, “This is fake news. He is on leave as he is fasting for Ramadan. He is also on a break from his shooting schedule due to this. In fact, after the break, he will return to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”

Meanwhile, the first schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mammootty and Mohanlal began in Sri Lanka. The film will be shot in several locations including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi in a 150-day schedule. The film also stars Fahadh Fazil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban and is tentatively titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

Earlier, there were rumours that Mohanlal would only do a cameo in the film. However, Mahesh Narayanan denied these speculations and told, ‘All the actors have strong characters with a lot of content to act. Mohanlal sir is going to appear in a full-fledged role.’ Let us tell you that Mammootty will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Bazooka’, which is the directorial debut of Dino Denis and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon.