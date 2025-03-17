‘Love Fizzled Out’: Delnaaz Irani Opens Up About Divorce From Rajev Paul

Actress Delnaaz Irani has candidly spoken about her past marriage with actor Rajev Paul, revealing what led to their 14-year relationship coming to an end. In an interview with Indian Express, Delnaaz reflected on their separation, which began in 2010 and was finalized with a divorce in 2012.

While acknowledging the lessons she learned from her former husband, Delnaaz admitted that over time, their relationship had simply run its course.

“I Was Out of the Marriage Before It Ended”

Opening up about their split, Delnaaz shared, “I was out of the marriage way before I actually got out of it. Rajev keeps denying it, but even he had drifted apart. He has never admitted it, but sometimes, love and respect just fade. For me, respect is essential in a relationship. Today, when I say I love Percy (her current partner), there is a lot of respect for him. When that respect is lost, it’s best to move on.”

She also spoke about the societal pressure to stay in an unhappy marriage. “Many people choose to stay together, even when they’re unhappy, constantly cribbing. But why should we lie to ourselves? People tell me that if we had a child, I wouldn’t have left him, but that’s all hypothetical,” she added.

Facing Criticism on Bigg Boss

Delnaaz also addressed criticism she faced during her stint on Bigg Boss, where some viewers believed she ignored Rajev on the show. “People made random comments about how he was behind me and I didn’t acknowledge him. But they don’t know my life. They weren’t in my shoes,” she stated.

Recalling their early years, Delnaaz said, “When we got married, I was 22, and he was barely 24. We were deeply in love, but we were struggling. Over time, everything fizzled out. My marriage was over long before we separated. I had hope that things would work out, but when you’re emotionally, physically, and mentally disconnected, it’s done.”

Delnaaz’s Current Projects

On the professional front, Delnaaz is currently starring in Mannat on Colors TV. Before this, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and was also seen in Kal Ho Naa Ho, which recently had a theatrical re-release.