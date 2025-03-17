FIR Registered Against Orry And His 7 Friends For Consuming Alcohol In Katra, Vaishno Devi, Deets Inside

Internet sensation Orry, who is often in the news headlines for posing with almost every celeb, has landed in trouble for consuming alcohol in the holy town of Mata Vaishno Devi in ​​Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, police have registered a case against Orry and seven others for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The eight people booked by the Jammu and Kashmir police include Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, who had come to Katra with Orry and his friends.

An FIR has been registered at Katra police station against Orry, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Hrithik Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina for violating the order of the District Magistrate and hurting religious sentiments of people. The police have booked these people under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code (BNSS).

Reasi police said they were found consuming alcohol inside their hotel despite a strict ban on alcohol and non-vegetarian food in the Cottage Suite area of ​​Katra. On receipt of the complaint, SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh directed strict action against the culprits, stressing a zero-tolerance policy for any act that defiles the sanctity of religious places.

Reasi police said, ‘A special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, DSP Katra and SHO Katra to investigate the matter. Notices will be sent to all the accused, directing them to join the investigation.’ SSP Reasi has reiterated that anyone violating the law, especially indulging in activities like consumption of alcohol or drugs at religious places, will be dealt with strictly. Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Sunil Sharma strongly condemned the incident, saying it was unfortunate that a Bollywood celebrity had hurt religious sentiments and urged that such an act should never have happened at Mata Vaishno Devi, who is a symbol of faith for millions of people.