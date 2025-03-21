Amaal Malik’s Instagram Post About Separation From His Family Shocked People On Internet, Deets Inside

Bollywood’s famous singers Armaan Malik and his brother Amaal Malik are often in the news headlines. Armaan was recently discussed for tying the knot suddenly with his long-term boyfriend. But this time, Amaal shocked everyone with an Instagram post in which he claimed that he was in depression and his family was behind it. The singer also said that he is ending all his relations with his family and it will now be only professional.

Amaal Malik’s Post

Since Amaal announced his separation from his family on social media, his mother’s reaction also came to the fore. Now Amaal has deleted that post and has shared a new Instagram status. Earlier Amaal Mallik shared a long post on Instagram in which he wrote, ‘I have changed the story of being called xyz’s nephew or son, together with my brother’s singing ability, to whatever we are today!’

Amaal Malik

Armaan’s brother further said, ‘This journey has been great for both of us, but due to the actions of my parents, we brothers have become very distant from each other. All this has forced me to take steps for myself, as it has left a very deep wound on my heart. But today I stand at a point where my peace has been taken away. I am emotionally and perhaps financially broken, but that is the least of my worries. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed due to these events. Yes, I can only blame myself, but my self-esteem has been lowered countless times by the actions of those close to me, who have stolen pieces of my soul.’

Amaal Malik

The singer further wrote, ‘Today with a heavy heart I announce that I am moving away from these personal relationships. From now on my interaction with my family will be purely professional. This is not a decision taken in anger, but it has arisen from the need to fix my life. I will no longer let the past rob my future. I will rebuild my life with honesty and strength.’