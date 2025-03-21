Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Shared Pictures of Their Sri Lanka Trips On Their Social Media Handle

Popular small-screen couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their vacation in Sri Lanka. These days the couple is on a beautiful trip full of adventure, romance, and spectacular views. From safari rides to boat trips among mangroves, the couple showed off the beauty of the country to their fans on social media. The couple shared several pictures of their vacation on their social media handle which garnered people’s attention.

Sharing the photos on their Instagram handle, Divyanka wrote, ‘A wild evening to remember. Vivek and I were shocked to see nature, with animals roaming freely and jungle all around us.’ In these beautiful pictures, Divyanka was seen in a red kaftan, while Vivek kept it casual as they strolled along the beach. Divyanka also had some gossip with her favorite man on the beach. The two had a romantic candlelight dinner, making it a wonderful evening of love and laughter.

On Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi has shared a fun video of her recent trip with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In the clip, they were seen in Balapitiya, Sri Lanka. In the caption, the actress told about the many locations of the beautiful place and she wrote, ‘Can a boat ride be exciting? We were amazed to see a whole new world on a river! Floating shops, crab farming, cinnamon islands, passing under caves… these were a weird two hours that we will never forget soon’.

Soon after Divyanka shared the post on the internet, the couple’s fans reacted heartily in the comment section. One social media user said, ‘Titanic pose bhi kar hi lete log’! One said, ‘It feels like we are traveling with you – what a trip’. If we talk about the work front of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, then let us tell you that she was last seen in the web series The Magic of Shiri, while Vivek appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.