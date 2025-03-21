Shaheer Sheikh Trolled For Visiting Tirupati Temple During The Month of Ramadan, Deets Inside

Mahabharat was one of the most loved TV shows and so was the actors of this show. From Shaheer Sheikh to Saurav Gurjar, almost everyone is loved by the fans and gets appreciation from the fans on their social media. However, now Shaheer seems to be in controversy since he recently shared the entire cast reunion pictures from their recent trip to Tirupati temple and refreshed old memories in the hearts of the audience.

Shaheer Sheikh shared some beautiful, pictures of his reunion with Mahabharat stars Saurav Gurjar, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Thakur Anoop Singh, and others on his social media handle. In some of the pictures shared by Shaheer, the actor is seen wearing a mundu. Sharing this post, Shaheer wrote in the caption ‘#mundu #gang.’

Let us tell you that Thakur Anoop Singh, who played the character of Dhritarashtra, wrote a beautiful note on all the Mahabharat actors reuniting in Tirupati after a long time. He said that they do not meet often but the bond between them remains the same even when they have not met and wrote in the caption, ‘Our Mahabharat group is making some beautiful memories from Tirupati. Mind you we don’t meet that much. Maybe once in 6 months or sometimes once in years. But these pictures are proof of the bond between us. We are always updated about each other’s health. Whenever we meet, the energy between us is amazing.’

The caption further read, ‘These 13 years have brought us closer than the time we started the journey of Mahabharat. Though with only 1 day we made the most of our time. Best wishes to the team and looking forward to being together many more times!!!’ Some people did not like Shaheer visiting a temple during the month of Ramzan and he was seen getting religious lessons.