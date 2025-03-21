Sonakshi Sinha Shuts Down Trolls Over Holi Celebration Without Zaheer Iqbal

Actor Sonakshi Sinha found herself responding to online trolls on Friday after sharing Holi pictures without her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While she initially posted solo pictures celebrating the festival, internet users quickly speculated about Zaheer’s absence, prompting her to hit back with a clarification.

Sonakshi’s Holi Post

Sonakshi shared vibrant pictures on Instagram, covered in gulaal, dressed in a classic white outfit. She seemed to be enjoying the festive spirit, posing in the sun with a bright smile. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.” (Throw colours, spread happiness. Happy Holi, friends.)

However, some users began questioning why Zaheer wasn’t featured in the photos. Comments ranged from speculation to criticism, with some writing, “I can say with surety that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady,” while others remarked, “Your father agreed, but your husband isn’t agreeing to it.” A few even asked her to celebrate Ramzan instead.

Sonakshi’s Response

Not one to let negativity slide, Sonakshi edited her caption to directly address the trolls. She wrote, “Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe.” (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai, and I am away at a shoot. Pour some cold water on your head.)

Zaheer himself chimed in with a sweet message, commenting, “Missing youuuuu baby.”

A Love Story Spanning Seven Years

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot in June last year. Their love story began at a party hosted by Salman Khan, who later launched Zaheer in the 2019 film Notebook. The couple starred together in the 2022 film Double XL and the music video Blockbuster.

The duo opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai home on June 23, 2024, followed by a star-studded reception attended by Bollywood celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Jatadhara, while Zaheer was last seen in the 2024 film Ruslaan.