Telugu Star Chiranjeebi Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award By London Based Think Tank ‘Bridge India’

Telugu cinema star Chiranjeevi has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by London-based thinktank Bridge India at the UK’s House of Commons for his contribution to ‘cultural impact and public service’. The actor, best known for films like Rudraveena, Indra, Kaidi, and Swayamkrish, received the honor last night at an event hosted by British-Indian MP Navendu Mishra.

Chiranjeevi

Let us tell you that Bridge India wrote on its official X page, ‘Last night, Bridge India presented its first Lifetime Achievement Award for Cultural Impact and Public Service to megastar @KChiruTweets at the @HouseofCommons hosted by @NavPMishra. Attendees of this event also included MPs, Lords, diplomats, and Indian community leaders.’ On Friday, Chiranjeevi thanked the think tank and the House of Commons for the honor.

Chiranjeevi

Thanking the think tank, the actor wrote on the post, ‘My heartfelt gratitude for the honor given by so many respected MPs, Ministers and Under Secretaries, Diplomats in the House of Commons – UK Parliament. Humbled by their kind words. Very happy to be honored with the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.’ Along with this, Chiranjeevi has also shared some interesting pictures on social media from the event.

Chiranjeevi

He further wrote, ‘Words are not enough. But a heartfelt thank you to every dear fan, real brother, real sister, my film family, well-wishers, friends, and all the members of my family and every person who contributed to my journey in every way and participated in the humanitarian causes that I have been supporting. This honor inspires me to continue my work with more passion. And love to all of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.’ Apart from this, a few days back, Chiranjeevi was also trolled fierecly for wishing for a grandson from his son Ram Charan and his daughter-in-law in a media interaction.