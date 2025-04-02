Fans Will Not Be Able To See Disha Vakani As Dayaben In ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Asit Modi Will Finalize Soon

These days audience is eagerly waiting for the comeback of their favorite Dayaben to the TV serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. But it seems that this is both good and bad news, because fans may not be able to see the old Dayaben, i.e. Disha Vakani, on the screen. The face of a new actress may be seen in her place. Now the show’s producer Asit Modi, has given his reaction on this news.

According to some of the media sources the makers of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have finally decided to replace Disha Vakani. Mock shoots have also started for the same. Another news agency reported that Kajal Pisal would be the new Dayaben. However, she later denied it. Now, in a conversation with one of the media houses, Asit Modi revealed that he will soon finalise Daya Bhabhi’s replacement.

Reacting to Dayaben’s return to the show, Asit Modi said, “People are eagerly waiting for Daya Bhabhi, and I will finalise her soon. People say that without Dayaben, they don’t enjoy the show as much, and I agree with that. We as a team are trying our best to make up for Daya Bhabhi’s absence, but she will be back soon to show. Since we are also waiting for her strong comeback.”

When asked if there is even a slight chance of Disha Vakani’s return, he said, “We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns to her character. She is like my sister and has some family responsibilities to fulfill, so it might be difficult for her to return. We still miss her on the sets. She was very honest and caring towards her co-stars and the team. We hope we get someone similar.”