Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Without Hoddie Or Umbrella At Airport, Posed For The Paparazzi Too

Bollywood’s King Khan was recently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, but this time a different aspect of the actor has caught everyone’s attention. He is often seen hiding his face with an umbrella and hoodie when he makes a public appearance. During this, Shah Rukh Khan did not even pose in front of the paparazzi and used to sit straight in the car and leave while hiding his face. But this time, SRK did not hide his face and was seen smiling at the Paparazzi.

This time, the paparazzi also took photos of King Khan and made a video of the actor. Let us tell you that during this time, Shahrukh Khan was seen in his rough-tough look with scattered hair, light beard, a chain around the neck, and glasses in the eyes. Although he avoids coming in front of the paparazzi’s camera, this time he did not do anything like that and reacted completely opposite. Fans are also delighted to get a glimpse of him.

If we talk about the work front of Shahrukh, then let us tell you that he was last seen in four films in 2023, including ‘Pathan’, ‘Jawaan’, a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’, and ‘Dunky’. Now he will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The King’, which is an action-packed movie being directed by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. His daughter Suhana Khan will also be seen in it and it will be their first film together.

However, the shooting of this film was scheduled to start in March 2025, but it got delayed due to some set related issues. Now it is being said that it will start in June. Earlier, Suhana entered the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix. Suhana has not yet appeared in theaters and ‘The King’ will be her big-screen debut.