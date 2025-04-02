Cardi B Drops Bombshell Allegations Against Offset: ‘Stalking, Harassment And Revenge Porn’

Cardi B has once again put her estranged husband Offset on blast, leveling shocking accusations of stalking, harassment, and even revenge porn. The 32-year-old rapper made the explosive claims during a social media rant over the weekend, alleging that the Migos star has been sending her threatening messages and disturbing videos amid their ongoing divorce battle.

A Marriage in Turmoil

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, born Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, filed for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for a second time in 2024, after previously calling off an initial split in 2020. The former couple share three children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September 2024.

While Cardi had largely remained tight-lipped about their separation, she finally broke her silence, revealing the extent of the turmoil behind closed doors.

Revenge Porn and Death Threats?

“For the past couple of months, I’ve been very quiet, but I’ve been going through a lot of stuff that I keep to myself,” Cardi said during a live X Spaces session on Saturday, as reported by People.

She accused Offset of repeatedly sending her messages “begging” to reconcile. “This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged.

In another bombshell claim, Cardi accused Offset of leaking intimate videos. “Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s— that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

Harassment Beyond the DMs

According to Cardi, Offset’s troubling behavior extends beyond text messages. “Every time he knows that I go out of town, he harasses me,” she said, adding that he leaves voice notes aimed at damaging her self-esteem.

“I’m so tired of it,” she vented. “He leaves me explicit voicemails. He FaceTimes me with his girlfriend, and he’s even harassing my friends.”

As the bitter divorce battle rages on, Cardi’s allegations paint a deeply troubling picture of their fractured relationship. Offset has yet to publicly respond to the claims.