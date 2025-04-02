Aarti Singh Confirmed Not Being Pregnant After Brother Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram Post, Deets Inside

Small screen actress and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Aarti Singh is in the news these days due to her personal life. But not because of her or her husband’s words, but because of her brother’s words. Actually, her brother Krushna Abhishek recently mentioned his sister’s pregnancy among his fans and this news went viral within no time. Now the actress has broken her silence on this and has also revealed when she will be blessed with a baby.

Aarti Singh

Let us tell you that after the claims of Krushna, Aarti Singh denied the pregnancy rumors and wrote on Instagram status, ‘Krushna Bhaiya’s words were full of love and excitement. A curiosity when will he become an uncle? He jokingly said, ‘Tell me quickly, when is he coming?’ But this does not mean that I am pregnant.’ By this post, the actress has confirmed that she is not pregnant and will plan soon to be a mother.

Aarti Singh’s Post

Aarti further said, ‘And yes, he said this very lovingly. Let’s call it an indirect manifestation, by the grace of God, it will happen when God wants us to be blessed with a baby. Till then, Deepak and I are enjoying our single journey. And whenever the right time comes, Krushna Bhaiya’s wish of finally becoming an uncle will be fulfilled. Keep giving your love and blessings.’

Aarti Singh

Let us tell you that Krushna Abhishek recently jokingly told that ‘tell us the news when he is coming.’ Then he pointed towards Aarti and gestured for her to swing the child in her lap. After this, the discussion started about whether Aarti is going to share the good news with her fans! Aarti is currently 39 years old and married to businessman Deepak Chauhan 11 months ago. Aarti keeps sharing a lot of photos and videos with her husband on social media.