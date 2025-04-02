Kamal Haasan’s Love Saga: Ex-Wife Vani Ganapathy Breaks Silence On Divorce Drama

Kamal Haasan, the actor with an undeniable charm, has made audiences laugh, cry, and ponder deeply with his stellar performances in films like Chachi 420, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Dashavatar, Indian, and Pushpak. His ability to reinvent himself has kept him in the limelight, but his personal life has often been just as dramatic as his on-screen roles.

Over the years, many have admired Kamal’s larger-than-life persona, but when his ex-wife, renowned dancer Vani Ganapathy, opened up about their past, it sent shockwaves through the industry. The couple, who met through mutual friends and worked together in Melnaattu Marumagal, tied the knot in 1978 after Vani expressed discomfort with a live-in relationship. Their marriage, however, lasted just over a decade, ending in divorce in 1988.

In a 2015 interview, Kamal Haasan made a startling claim that his divorce from Vani had nearly bankrupted him. His statement ignited controversy, prompting Vani to break her long-held silence. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she stated, “For 28 years, I refrained from mudslinging because it’s a private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed?”

Vani clarified that while alimony was involved, it was far from the financial catastrophe Kamal suggested. She debunked his claims, stating, “In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage.” She further revealed how Kamal refused to even part with used household appliances after their separation.

The dancer also shed light on Kamal’s ability to manipulate situations with his charm. “He doesn’t answer a question if he doesn’t want to. Kamal knows better than anyone how to fake a smile and charm his way out of a situation,” she remarked.

For those unfamiliar, after divorcing Vani, Kamal entered a live-in relationship with actress Sarika, with whom he had two daughters—Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan—both now established Bollywood actresses.

As Kamal Haasan continues to rule the silver screen, his personal life remains a topic of discussion, proving that sometimes, real life can be just as cinematic as the movies.