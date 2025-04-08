Music Composer Vishal Dadlani Will Not Be Seen As A Judge In Next Season of ‘Indian Idol’, Announced Leaving The Show Permanently

Popular music composer of the entertainment industry, Vishal Dadlani, has bid adieu to ‘Indian Idol’. Yes, he recently revealed that he will no longer be seen as a judge on the singing reality show from the next season. Let us tell you that the Indian Idol 15 finale took place last night, and Vishal shared a behind-the-scenes video of his on-set antics with judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, revealing that this was his last episode as a judge.

Explaining the reason behind quitting the show, he said that he wants to get back to making music and doing concerts, and cannot stay in Mumbai for 6 months every year. In the video shared by the singer, judges of the show, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah are seen having fun amid the shooting of the Indian Idol 15 finale.

Saying goodbye to the show, Vishal wrote, ‘That’s all I have left, guys! After six consecutive seasons, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show misses me as much as I miss it. Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abhisha, the entire production crew, Vilas Pakya, Kaushik, and all the co-judges, singers, and musicians over the years, thank you! It’s truly like home! Time to make music, do concerts, and never wear makeup! Jai Ho.’

