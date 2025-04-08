Manisha Rani Amazed People On ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’ With Her Rap, Netizens Praising On Social Media

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rani is once again winning people’s hearts with her style. This time she is neither doing comedy nor dancing, in fact, she recited such a rap on ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’ that everyone there was rolling on the floor laughing. Not only this, the judge of this show and beautiful Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was seen in a rap music to support Manisha.

Let us tell you that famous choreographer Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora are seen on the judge’s chair in the dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’. This time, film director Rohit Shetty and Manisha, who became the guests of this show, prepared a rap especially for them, after listening to which everyone stood up from their seats and everyone laughed a lot.

Manisha, who hosted India’s first hip-hop dance reality show on Amazon MX Player, is back as a guest on the show and has been entertaining fans with her unique tactics. During the episode, first, Manisha sang the rap and then said that the music was not right and asked to play it slow as per her convenience. On this, Malaika Arora stood up from her chair and said, ‘I will go there for you and I will play’.

After this, Malaika started singing the song for Manisha, listening to which everyone started laughing uncontrollably. While many people turned around while sitting after listening to this rap of Manisha, some were not able to stop laughing. Manisha’s rap is being praised a lot on social media too by her fans. One user said, ‘This DJ didn’t play it well, DJ, you sang it well.’ People are not getting tired of praising Manisha for her outstanding skills and talent.