Milky Mayhem: Tamannaah’s ‘Fair’ Comment Sparks Online Roast-Fest

Tamannaah Bhatia, currently deep into promotions for her upcoming film Odela 2, has found herself at the centre of a different kind of spotlight—an internet roast. At a press event last month, where she appeared as the serene sadhvi she plays in the film, the actor was asked how she landed such a spiritual role despite being widely dubbed “milky beauty”.

Tamannaah’s response? Confident, assertive—and, as it turns out, wildly controversial. “Why did you look at a milky beauty and think she can’t be a Shiva Shakti?” she asked, firing back at the question. “Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated. If we celebrate ourselves, others will too. Divine can be glamorous, lethal, powerful. A woman can be many, many things.”

Bold words, but the internet wasn’t buying what she was selling. Her remarks have since gone viral, drawing snark and satire from all corners of social media. Comments ranged from sarcastic sympathy—“So sad, being fair in a country obsessed with fairness”—to blunt disbelief—“Did I just walk into the wrong timeline where fair-skinned people are oppressed?”

Others called her tone “absurd” and “tone-deaf”, with some netizens joking, “Just take the compliment and move on,” and others wondering if she had “a screw loose”.

Still, a few loyal fans rushed to her defense. One comment tried to decode her frustration: “She’s probably tired of being cast based on her skin tone, not her talent. Maybe calling her ‘milky beauty’ feels reductive.” A fair (no pun intended) interpretation—but one that seems lost in the flood of memes and mockery.

Whether Tamannaah was trying to push back against typecasting or accidentally invented “fair-shaming” as a concept, the internet clearly isn’t ready for this brand of woke-meets-woozy commentary. As for Odela 2, only time will tell if this viral moment boosts curiosity—or distracts from the performance she hoped would transcend labels.