Tamannaah Bhatia Shared Her Rampwalk Video With Fans On Instagram Handle, Check The Pictures Inside

These days, the news of the breakup of the industry’s popular couple Tamannaah Bhatia and actor Vijay Verma is in the news. Amidst this news, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a fashion show and has shared the video of her ramp walk on her Instagram. Tamannaah’s ramp walk has also been appreciated by the fans, and people showered love on the actress for her courage.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Let us tell you that Tamannaah Bhatia recently walked the ramp in a fashion show in which she was seen in a designer dress by Falguni Peacock. Tamannaah looked very beautiful in this black, golden patterned dress and also described the ramp walk as a great experience. Tamannaah shared this video of her ramp walk in the fashion show on her Instagram page, after which her fans also reacted.

Tamannaah Bhatia

One user praised the actress and wrote, ‘Tamannaah’s confidence is amazing.’ At the same time, some users called Tamannaah their crush. Apart from this, other users praised the beauty of the actress. Let us tell you that Vijay Verma and Tamanna Bhatia were in a relationship for a long time. Recently, news of their separation was heard, and no one out of them confirmed or denied it.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Till now, Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia have not broken their silence regarding the breakup and have now stopped appearing with each other in media. Both of them look completely busy in their work, and it seems that both of them are trying to recover from their breakup in this way. Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front, let us tell you that her upcoming film is ‘Odela 2’, which is a supernatural thriller film and directed by Ashok Teja.