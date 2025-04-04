Smriti Irani To Make Her Comeback As Tulsi With ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ In June 2025, Deets Inside

TV’s one of the most popular and fans’ favorite serials, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ may return. Yes, Tulsi and Mihir Virani are now preparing to make a comeback on OTT as a web series. It is reported that after 1,833 episodes of this show from 2000 to 2008, Ekta Kapoor is now planning to make a limited series on it. According to some of the media reports, Ekta Kapoor is currently busy bringing Tulsi and Mihir as a limited series.

Let us tell you that Smriti Irani played the character of Tulsi Virani in the show, while Amar Upadhyay played Mihir Virani. The biggest thing is that Smriti Irani can make a comeback on screen with this series. According to sources, former Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani can be seen again in the role of Tulsi in this series. It is also said that she is working hard these days to get into character again.

The title theme song of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ has also been quite popular among the audience. It is also said that this theme song will be included again in the series. Not only this, the song will be shot again in the same way, in the same house. That is, Tulsi will once again introduce the audience to all the members of her family while roaming in the house.

Let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor can announce the series ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in June 2025 this year. However, the report also states that when Ekta Kapoor or her Balaji Telefilms were contacted in this regard, no response was received. Well, nothing on this topic has been confirmed either by Ekta or the actors of this show, and how it will come out will be witnessed in the upcoming days.