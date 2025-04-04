From Flat-Foot To Firecracker: Terence Lewis Dishes On Katrina’s Dance Glow-Up

Katrina Kaif is now celebrated as one of Bollywood’s finest dancers, delivering electrifying performances in songs like Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Afghan Jalebi. But few know that she wasn’t always a natural on the dance floor. Choreographer Terence Lewis recently opened up about Katrina’s early struggles and her inspiring journey to becoming a top-notch performer.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Terence recalled first meeting Katrina around the time her debut film Boom released in 2003. “She came to my studio for a diamond jewellery show. She was very young, new to India, and unsure of herself,” he said. “The choreography was Western, but she really struggled with the steps. She didn’t have rhythm.”

Despite that rocky start, Katrina worked relentlessly to improve. Years later, Terence was stunned when he saw her perform in Zara Zara Touch Me from Race (2008). “I called Bosco Martis and asked, ‘Is this the same girl?’ She had transformed her body and her dancing. It was unbelievable,” he said. “Katrina wasn’t trained as a dancer. She’s tall and statuesque, which adds to the challenge. But she worked so hard—on her body, on her moves. It’s truly commendable.”

Terence went on to praise Katrina’s discipline and determination, calling her one of the most hardworking actors in the industry. Her transformation from a struggling beginner to a dance icon is a testament to her dedication and passion for the craft.

When asked about the best dancers in Bollywood, Terence named several talents but gave special mention to Deepika Padukone for her grace and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her beauty and screen presence. While many stars have dazzled on screen, Katrina’s journey stands out for the sheer effort and growth she’s shown over the years.