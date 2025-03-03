Raveena Tandon Got Furious For Recording Inappropriate Video of Katrina Kaif While Taking Dip In Sangam

The world’s largest human gathering came to an end when the largest Hindu festival, Mahakumbh, concluded on February 26, 2025. Before its conclusion, crores of people, including celebrities and common people, visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip in Sangam. Following this, popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took a dip of faith in Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on 24 February 2025. While she was taking a dip, some people were standing around her and recording her video.

Now this video of Katrina Kaif in an inappropriate condition is going viral on the internet and Raveena Tandon is furious after seeing it. In this video, a man is standing waist-deep in water in the river and recording the video, saying, ‘This is me, this is my brother and this is Katrina Kaif!’ After this, he turned the camera towards the actress. At that time, the actress was taking a dip in Sangam, oblivious to the noise around her.

Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is furious after seeing this video. Reprimanding such people on social media, she commented, ‘This is disgusting. Such people spoil the moment, which should be peaceful and meaningful.’ Many people are furious after seeing this video. One wrote, ‘This is why celebs need VIP treatment.’ Another wrote, ‘This is scary. How can people be so shameless!’ Another wrote, ‘Then they say why is VIP Ghat built!’

Earlier, a drone video from the Sangam site surfaced online, in which hundreds of people were seen surrounding Katrina while she was taking a dip in the Sangam and worshiping with her mother-in-law. A team of security officials tried to control the crowd. However, Katrina Kaif did not pay attention to anyone of them and she continued to worship as per the rituals.