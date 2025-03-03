AI, A Lie: Vidya Balan Debunks Deepfake Drama

Actress Vidya Balan has addressed the circulation of a viral video featuring her likeness, clarifying that it is AI-generated and not an authentic representation of her views or work. She took to Instagram to issue a strong statement urging the public to verify content before sharing and to be cautious of misleading AI-generated material.

In a video post, Balan stated, “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that these videos are AI-generated and inauthentic.”

The actress further emphasized that she has no involvement in the creation or dissemination of the video and does not endorse its content. “Any claims made in these videos should not be attributed to me, as they do not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content,” she added.

The rise of deepfake technology has increasingly targeted public figures in India, with several celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar, being victims of similar AI-manipulated media.

Vidya Balan, known for her impactful roles in Bollywood, was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also featured Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film explored the complexities of modern relationships and followed a couple on the verge of a breakup who find themselves entangled with two outsiders. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film struggled at the box office, earning approximately ₹5.5 crore worldwide.

The actress also appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Released during Diwali last year, the horror-comedy emerged as a box-office success.

As concerns over AI-generated misinformation continue to grow, Balan’s statement highlights the need for digital literacy and responsible content sharing to combat the spread of deepfake videos.