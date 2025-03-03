“My Brothers Are Always Jealous of Me” Sonakshi Sinha Opened Up On Her Relationship With Her Brothers

Daughter of industry’s most talented actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha is often in the news headlines. This time she is in the news more for her personal life than her professional life. The actress has also had to face trolling on social media for her personal life decisions. In this trolling, it was said that Sonakshi does not get along with her brothers. By the way, one of the actress’s brothers did not even attend her wedding.

Now after almost a year of spreading such rumours in the industry, Sonakshi also talked about her relationship with her brothers. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Sonakshi Sinha said, ‘I was the youngest in the house, the girl of the house and the darling. In such a situation, my brothers used to get jealous, then they used to beat me too.’

But let us tell you that Sonakshi said all this jokingly and she has a very good bonding with her brothers. The actress also talked about her interfaith marriage. She says, ‘Zaheer and I were not looking at religion. Here are two people who love each other and want to get married, now what is the best way to do this’? Zaheer and Sonakshi got married under the Special Marriage Act without anyone of them converting their religion.

Their marriage was an intimate kind of wedding that was attended by close friends and family. Sonakshi is enjoying her married life these days, she keeps traveling with Zaheer around the country and the world, she also posts videos related to this on her official Instagram account. Along with this, she has also become a part of a film ‘Nikita Roy and the Book of Dokness’. The post production work of this film is going on.