Hina Khan Shared Pictures of Ramadan Fasting Amid Breast Cancer Treatment, Pictures Inside

The holy month of Ramadan has started across the world, Muslims observe roza for the whole day for their almighty Allah. Actually, the purpose of fasting is to remind people of the suffering of the poor and bring them closer to God. Small screen actress and popular social media influencer Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer but she also observed Ramadan and is fasting in Roza with her family.

As the holy month of Ramadan began, actress Hina Khan decided to fast despite facing many health problems after undergoing her chemotherapy as well. The actress shared the first glimpse of her Ramadan on social media with her fans in which she is seen in a green salwar suit sitting with flowers in her hands on her dining table. Hina Khan recently posted several pictures on Instagram, revealing how she spent the first day of Ramadan with her family.

Sharing the pictures with her fans on her social media handle, Hina wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak, how are you looking. First day Sehri se Iftaari tak beautiful journey.. Alhamdulillah.” Ending her note, Hina wrote, “Remember me in your prayers.” Let us tell you that Hina recently opened up about the challenges she faced after major surgery and getting cancer treatment.

In a previous post, Hina Khan shared a candid photo of herself showing the burns and scars she suffered during her cancer treatment. Her post was accompanied by a note that read, “Scars of radiated skin… also known as radiation burns… it’s ok, with time the scars will fade away and we will overcome this one day for sure… my girls, a thousand beautiful things are waiting for you… faith, strength, belief, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared.” Hina Khan is one of the most popular and talented actress in the industry who stood strong during difficult times.