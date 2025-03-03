“It Will Be Our 250th Honeymoon” Kareena Kapoor Opened Up On Being Already Married To Saif For 5 Years Before Legalizing It

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is known for her blunt answers. She is one of those actresses who don’t hesitate to answer anything in public. Following this, the actress once opened up about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan just before their wedding in October 2012. When asked about the rumours of tying the knot with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo shocked everyone when she said that she is already married to Saif.

Let us tell you that in an old interview with one of the media houses, Kareena spoke directly on the wedding rumours saying, ‘I am already married to Saif! We just have to legalise it on paper and we are going to do that soon.’ When asked about her honeymoon plans, Kareena jokingly spoke about her frequent vacations saying, ‘We are already going on vacations like alternate days. My friend Arjun Kapoor told me that if Saif and I go on a vacation again, it will be our 250th honeymoon, but in December we are going on a vacation again.’

On being asked what it is like to be a married actress in Bollywood by media people, Kareena said, ‘Look at my mother-in-law. Her best work was after marriage. She is a big inspiration for me.’ After this, Kareena said that ‘Saif and I will work with whoever we want to.’ Talking about their five-year live-in relationship, Kareena also talked about the bonding between her and Saif.

Talking about buying their house, she said, ‘We bought our house and built it together. Living together has not changed our work, so how is it going to change now?’ Kareena shared many things about her relationship with Saif and talked about him as a life partner beyond the film industry and said, ‘He has taught me to live as a human being. I have learned to appreciate the best things in life. We go skiing and fishing together, visit museums… I have taken interest in art, painting, and even reading now.’