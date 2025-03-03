Social Media User Caught Dipika Kakkar’s Fraud of Leaving Celebrity Masterchef Midway, Said She Lied

Sasural Simar Ka fame and popular small screen actress Dipika Kakkar loved working in the cooking reality show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. However, her abrupt decision to leave the show midway disappointed many of her fans. Now, some sharp-eyed netizens have discovered that soon after quitting the show, she went on a vacation with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress too confirmed the same after reports of Dipika quitting the show went viral on social media.

While leaving the show midway, the actress revealed that due to her shoulder injury, she was unable to move her arm as she was in immense pain. Now, a social media user pointed out how Dipika lied about her shoulder injury while she went on a vacation with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim the very next day. The post further revealed how Dipika was able to hold her baby in her arms and do household chores while she claimed that she was in such severe pain that she had to quit the show.

Soon, netizens flooded the comments section of this post with their opinions. A user recalled how Dipika used to cook uncooked food in Bigg Boss and wrote, ‘During Bigg Boss, a contestant said that Dipika cooks uncooked food, but she doesn’t let anyone else cook it. Dipika doesn’t let anyone cook in the kitchen.’ One said, ‘I think she has left the show after her one month festival episode and now she is earning so much from her home vlog, so will she take the stress of a show.. TV is history for her now.’

According to some of the popular media houses, Dipika rose to fame with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and her total net worth is around 40 to 41 crores on her own. Apart from working in entertaining shows, the actress has a YouTube channel, Dipika Ki Duniya, and also earns a good amount of money from her vlogs in which she showcases her family and cooking tips.