“Aise Logo Ko Desh Se Nikal Dena Chaheye” Shekhar Suman Lashed Out At Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahabadia

Ever since popular comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia have come under fire after making controversial statements about parents on ‘India’s Got Talent’, they are being constantly trolled by people. Now several people from the political and entertainment world have given their different opinions on this matter. The new star to comment on this incident is Shekhar Sumar. He strongly opposed the content of the show and suggested that these people should be expelled from the country.

Popular Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman expressed displeasure over the roast comedy and said how people are misunderstanding the idea of freedom of expression and said, ‘This kind of era where such dirty things are being said about parents, these people should be expelled from the country. They should not be brought back to the country.’

The actor further said, ‘People who are behaving indecently in the name of roast, at a time when such indecent comments are being made about parents, these people should be expelled from the country. They should not be allowed to come back. Freedom of speech does not mean that you fill it with abuses or such filth that the whole country gets sick after listening to it. I would request the government to stop the show of such people forever and send them somewhere far away.’

It all started when Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent in January 2025 and asked a contestant, ‘Would you like to watch your parents having sex all your life or would you like to be involved in it once and settle it once for all?’ The question sparked widespread outrage, with many people criticizing him for alleged obscenity. The video was removed from YouTube after the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).