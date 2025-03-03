Actress Who Changed Her Religion For Her Second Marriage, Used To Charge Rs 70,000 Per Episode

Daily TV soaps in India saw a boom in the early 2000s when Ekta Kapoor started such entertaining shows that people got crazy to watch on a daily basis. Because of this, many such actors started ruling the hearts of the people. Among them, one of the most loved TV actresses who gained immense fame was Sasural Simar ka actress Dipika Kakkar. She is the same actress who changed her religion for love and now her name is included in the top TV actresses.

Dipika Kakkar came quite late to the entertainment world after working as an air hostess for three years. She got a TV break at the age of 24 with the show ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’. But she got overnight fame with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ the next year. She played the lead role in the popular show for six years and eventually became one of the highest-paid TV actresses. According to some of the media reports, Deepika charged up to Rs 70,000 per episode during her peak.

Let us tell you that Dipika got married to Raunak Samson in the year 2011, but the marriage resulted in divorce after four years. In the year 2018, when Dipika’s career was at its peak, the actress decided to step away from acting to marry her co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim who also worked in the same serial. Dipika and Shoaib got married in a grand ceremony in Bhopal in February 2018. Dipika got converted to Islam for the wedding and changed her name to Faiza.

After her wedding, Dipika appeared on TV’s one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss 12, the same year. In 2019, she made a comeback to fiction with the show ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’, but the show did not last long. The show was shut down after just nine months. Since then, Dipika disappeared from the screen for four years. In 2023, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first child.