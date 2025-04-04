Bas Ek Hi Hoga? RJ Mahvash’s Reel Sparks Fresh Buzz About Yuzi Chahal Romance

Just when we thought the RJ Mahvash–Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours were cooling off, a cryptic Instagram reel has sent fans into a frenzy all over again. The social media sensation and radio jockey, who has been linked with India’s star spinner, recently dropped a reel that many believe might be a subtle nod to her alleged relationship status.

In the viral clip, Mahvash declares in Hindi, “Koi ladka aayega toh wo hoga bas ek… wohi friend hoga, wohi best friend hoga, wohi boyfriend hoga, wohi husband hoga” — loosely translating to: “Whoever comes into my life will be the only one. He’ll be my friend, best friend, boyfriend, and husband.” The caption? “Bas ek hi hoga” — “There will only be one.”

While Mahvash didn’t name-drop Chahal, the timing (and tone) of the post was enough to get social media talking — especially after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the reel got a like from none other than Yuzvendra Chahal himself. That one tap was all it took to reignite gossip around their rumoured romance.

The comment section quickly turned into a Yuzi fan zone:

“Yuzi bhai smiling in the corner,” one wrote.

“Everything is temporary but liked by Yuzi Chahal is permanent,” another joked.

“Yuziiiiiii bhai,” chimed in a third.

And the most poetic of the lot: “Yuzi Chahal is faster than light.”

While RJ Mahvash had earlier denied the dating rumours, saying they were “just friends,” the two were spotted watching a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai shortly after buzz around Chahal’s divorce began circulating.

Now, with confirmation that Chahal and his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma officially parted ways on 20 March 2025 at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court, fans are watching Mahvash’s every move (and reel) with renewed curiosity. Chahal and Dhanashree were married in a picturesque ceremony in December 2020, but cracks in the relationship surfaced in 2024.

So, is Mahvash manifesting her “one and only”? Or is this reel just classic content queen energy? While the reel didn’t spill the tea outright, the internet sure has poured itself a cup.