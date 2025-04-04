Rasha Reigns While Others Flop? Star Kid Steals Spotlight In OTT Glow-Up

The pressure of being a star kid in Bollywood is no small thing. With constant comparisons to their celebrity parents and the ever-looming nepotism debate, newcomers have their work cut out for them. While some, like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, struggle to win over the audience, others are slowly carving a niche for themselves — and Rasha Thadani seems to be the newest name to watch out for.

Rasha, daughter of ’90s superstar Raveena Tandon, made her Bollywood debut in Azaad, opposite Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn. Although the Abhishek Kapoor directorial tanked at the box office, the film has found unexpected appreciation on OTT platforms. Especially for Rasha and Aaman, whose performances have sparked a flurry of positive comments online.

A recently viral clip from Azaad shows Rasha delivering a compelling performance as a daughter caught between class privilege and conscience. In the scene, she grows visibly uncomfortable when her father punishes their stable boy — played by Aaman — for riding a horse. When asked to switch to English, she mutters a cheeky reply under her breath, a moment that has especially endeared her to viewers.

Netizens, in true internet fashion, didn’t hold back on comparisons. One comment read, “I know the movie is a flop, but her acting is far better than Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.” Another chimed in, “Everything needs practice, but Rasha is already better than most of the new nepokids.”

A viewer declared, “Rasha is the best actress among the new star kids,” while another brutally added, “Please show this acting to Suhana and Khushi Kapoor.” One even argued that the film might have been received differently if Rasha and Aaman’s celebrity lineage wasn’t known: “If no one knew they were star kids, they’d be getting all the praise right now.”

While Azaad didn’t make waves in theatres, Rasha Thadani’s OTT moment has definitely earned her a place on the public radar. Raw but promising, she might just be the dark horse in the star kid race.