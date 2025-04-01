Rasha Seen Immersed In ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ In Navratri Held By Tamannaah Bhatia, But Without Vijay Verma

Famous actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who made people crazy with her hot dance moves in ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, recently held a Mata Ki Chowki at her home during Navratri. On this occasion of welcoming Mata Rani in her house in a glamorous way, talented Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani was also seen immersed in devotion at Tamannaah’s house. Now several videos of Tamannaah and Rasha are going viral on social media.

Rasha is receiving praise for being a dedicated and devoted person in this video, however, one thing that attracted everyone’s attention was the absence of Vijay Verma from this event. It is reported that both of them have broken up. Several family members and close friends were seen at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mata Ki Chowki where Puja was performed as per the rituals along with the Aarti.

Let us tell you that in the viral video, Tamannaah and Rasha were also seen dancing in devotion to the bhajans of Mata Rani. All the people close to Tamannaah were seen at her house, but Vijay Verma was not seen here. Before Holi, news had come out that the couple had broken up. They were under the same roof on Holi too, but did not even click photos. However, there has been no reaction from either of them on this.

If we talk about Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha, then let us tell you that she has already stepped into Bollywood with her first film is ‘Aazad’ in which she was seen opposite the nephew of Ajay Devgn. Its song ‘Uyi Amma’ became very popular and Rasha’s dance was praised a lot. Tamannaah will be seen in ‘Odella 2’ after ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’. Her film ‘Ranger’ has also been announced, which will be released in the year 2026.