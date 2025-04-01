Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Shuts Down Wild Rumours About Justin Bieber Being His Dad

In a bizarre celebrity conspiracy, rumours have long swirled that Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, is actually Justin Bieber’s child. The speculation largely stems from the uncanny resemblance between the 10-year-old and the pop star. However, Reign himself has now put the rumors to rest.

“Bro, I Swear, Justin Bieber Is Not My Dad”

During an Instagram Live session with Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, Reign confronted a comment suggesting Bieber was his biological father.

“No, he’s not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty… Scotty… Scotty is my dad,” Reign said, referring to his actual father, Scott Disick. He further added, “I don’t know how old my mum was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I was born. I don’t think my mum would do that.”

Kourtney and Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick began dating in 2006 and share three children—Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, the couple split in 2015 after nearly a decade together. Reign was born in 2014, making Bieber around 20 at the time.

The rumors linking Kourtney and Bieber gained traction in 2015, shortly after her breakup with Scott. The reality star and the singer were frequently spotted together following Bieber’s Purpose World Tour. Despite the speculation, neither of them ever confirmed or denied the romance.

Kourtney Sees Scott in Reign, Not Bieber

Although Kourtney has never addressed the Bieber rumors directly, she previously commented on Reign’s resemblance to Scott. In an episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I didn’t know where [he] gets [his] sense of humor. He’s like a Jim Carrey. I’m starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad. I think he’s starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, just what we need.”

Kourtney has since moved on and is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot in May 2022. They welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.

With Reign himself shutting down the speculation, it seems this wild Kardashian-Bieber rumor can finally be put to rest.