82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan Also Joined The ‘Ghibli Trend’, Shared AI Generated Photos In His Vlog

These days, the internet has been blown away with the ‘Ghibli’ trend. With the Chat-GPT feature ‘Ghibli’, you can create your animated photo in Japanese style that looks very cute as well. While everyone on the internet is following this trend, now Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also joined in after he shared AI-generated photos on his vlog. As soon as Mr. Bachchan shared the vlog, it became increasingly viral on social media.

Sharing the vlog with his fans on the internet, 82-year-old Big B wrote in the caption, ‘… and Ghibli.. invades the world… in the reality of the field of communication.. and the creation of ‘reel’.. another now popular conSept.. which needs attention..’ Let us tell you that in one of the pictures of ‘Ghibli’, the megastar is seen giving autographs to his fans. In the second picture, he is seen waving to hundreds of fans gathered outside his house.

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan remains very active even at this stage of age. He stays connected with his fans through social media posts and interactive sessions. If we talk about the work front of Amitabh Bachchan, then let us tell you that he was seen in ‘KBC 16’. He will also be seen in the next season of this show; however, because of the posts shared by him there were speculations that he might leave the industry.

If we talk about his filmy work, then let us tell you that he was last seen in ‘Vettaiyaan’ with Rajinikanth and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in which he was seen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. After this, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama ‘Section 84’, and he is also a part of the sequel of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which will once again be directed by Nag Ashwin.