Kiran Rao Celebrated Eid With Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Without Aamir, Shared Picture On Social Media

The whole world is busy celebrating the festival of togetherness, i.e., Eid, with their friends and families these days. And now popular filmmaker Kiran Rao has also shared many photos of Eid celebrations with ex-husband Aamir Khan’s family on her social media handle. She has also posted a selfie with Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta, which is going immensely viral on the internet. In these pictures, Aamir’s son Azad, daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare were also seen.

Let us tell you that Kiran Rao has shared photos of Eid celebrations and wrote in the caption, ‘Eid at Ammi’s place – who is the best and most beautiful host – is a celebration with family, friends, and always the best feast! We hope and pray that this year brings peace and happiness to all of us….’ However, Aamir is nowhere to be seen in these pictures shared by the filmmaker on her Instagram.

In the first picture shared by Kiran, Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain is seen celebrating Eid with entire family. Both of Aamir’s sisters were also seen at this party. In these pictures, Aamir’s daughter Ira, her husband Nupur, and her mother-in-law were also seen. Let us tell you that Aamir had recently revealed about girlfriend Gauri Spratt on his birthday.

As of now it is not clear whether they will get married or not, but both have been dating each other for almost one and a half years. Gauri is also the mother of a child. If we talk about the work front of Aamir, then let us tell you that he will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par and is also the producer of this film. He can do a cameo in the Tamil film ‘Coolie’. Along with this, he is producing Lahore 1947.