Legal Battle Erupts Over Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ As BJP Leader Moves Kerala High Court

The highly anticipated Malayalam film Empuraan has landed in legal trouble, with a writ petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking to halt its screening. The petitioner, V. V. Vijesh, a member of the BJP Thrissur District Committee, claims that the film’s depiction of the post-Godhra communal riots could incite violence and disturb public order.

Controversy Over Gujarat Riots Depiction

The big-budget Mohanlal-starrer found itself at the center of controversy after certain right-wing groups objected to its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. In response, Mohanlal issued a statement on Facebook expressing regret and assuring that the objectionable portions would be edited out. Reports suggest that the filmmakers have since re-edited the movie, but this has not quelled the legal battle.

Petitioner Calls Mohanlal’s Statement a “Marketing Ploy”

V. V. Vijesh has dismissed Mohanlal’s statement as a mere publicity stunt designed to lure more viewers. “Since the film’s release, multiple rumors and controversies have emerged, and its continued screening poses a potential risk of inciting communal violence and disturbing public order,” the petition reads.

Allegations Against the Film’s Makers

Beyond its controversial content, the petition raises concerns about the film’s alleged comments on the Ministry of Defence, arguing that they undermine the institution’s credibility and integrity.

Furthermore, the petitioner has accused Empuraan’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, of repeatedly targeting the NDA government in his films to tarnish its reputation. He also claims that the movie’s producers, Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan, are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged foreign funding violations.

What’s Next for Empuraan?

The Kerala High Court is expected to take up the case soon, and the verdict could determine whether Empuraan continues its theatrical run or faces legal restrictions. Meanwhile, the controversy has only added to the film’s buzz, with audiences now more eager to see what the fuss is all about.