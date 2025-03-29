Empuraan Sparks Political Firestorm: Mohanlal’s Film Caught In Ideological Crossfire

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was marketed as a mass action thriller, but its strong political undertones have ignited a controversy. The film, which opens with a dramatic depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots and presents one of its perpetrators as the chief antagonist, has triggered a heated debate in Kerala’s political circles.

The right-wing camp has slammed the film for its portrayal, accusing Mohanlal and Prithviraj of pushing an anti-Hindu narrative. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Left have rallied behind the movie, calling it a bold critique of right-wing politics.

A Sequel Wrapped in Controversy

The film is the second installment of the Lucifer trilogy, conceived by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal duo. Since its release, it has faced backlash from Sangh Parivar supporters, who took to social media to express outrage. Right-wing media handles, including Sanatana Dharma, labeled it “anti-Hindu,” claiming Prithviraj misled Mohanlal and his fans.

However, the BJP state unit has distanced itself from the row. BJP general secretary P Sudheer stated that the party would not launch any campaign against the movie. “The party is unaffected by films. Viewers are free to decide its merits,” he said.

Congress Backs the Film, Calls Out Hypocrisy

The Congress, on the other hand, has openly supported Empuraan. Kerala State Youth Congress president and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil hailed it as a pan-Indian Malayalam film. He criticized those opposing it, pointing out the irony of right-wing groups who previously defended films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story in the name of freedom of expression.

Taking to social media, the Congress state unit ridiculed the critics, stating, “People who never stepped foot in Kerala claimed their tax-free C-grade propaganda film was ‘the real Kerala story’… now a world-class Malayalam film exposes their true agenda, and they can’t handle it.”

Box Office Triumph

Despite the controversy, L2: Empuraan has shattered box office records. On its opening day, it earned ₹24.50 crore in India and ₹67 crore globally. By day two, it had crossed ₹100 crore worldwide—the fastest ever for a Malayalam film.

Scriptwriter Murali Gopy, whom Sukumaran calls his “co-creator,” has brushed off the backlash. “Everyone has the right to interpret the film their way,” he said, refusing to be drawn into the debate.

With politics and cinema once again colliding, Empuraan proves that films are more than just entertainment—they are a reflection of the times.