Veer Pahariya’s Bracelet Stack Sparks Debate: Elegance Or Excess?

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya, who recently went viral for his Rang hook step, has now grabbed headlines for his jewellery choices. A video shared by celebrity jewellery influencer Priyanshu Goel on March 18 critiques Veer’s decision to stack three Van Cleef bracelets, calling it “excess rather than elegance.”

Bling Overload? Influencer Weighs In

Priyanshu Goel, known for his fashion insights, shared a clip of Veer’s look, commenting, “Thode kam nahi hai aur 2-3 pehn lete sir? (Aren’t these too few? Could have worn 2-3 more, sir.)” He captioned the video, suggesting that while Van Cleef’s Alhambra bracelet is iconic, stacking multiple identical pieces can feel repetitive instead of refined.

Goel further elaborated, “A more curated approach—mixing different textures or adding a watch for contrast—could have made the look more intentional. What are your thoughts?” He emphasized that while bracelet stacking is trendy, the Alhambra shouldn’t be layered identically.

Instagram Reacts—Including Veer Himself

Social media users quickly chimed in on the debate.Veer Pahariya himself responded with a heart emoji, seemingly unbothered by the critique. One user commented, “@veerpahariya kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will always talk, it’s their job).” Others had mixed opinions, with one remarking, “The bracelets lost their appeal by being stacked like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanshu Goel | Diamonds & Gemstones (@the_gemtlemen)

Veer’s Look at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Bash

The viral clip was taken from Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash, where Veer sported a black crew neck T-shirt featuring a print from Rasha’s song Uyi Amma. He paired it with black denim cargo pants, a gold bracelet watch, and a messy, tousled hairstyle, completing the look with a neatly trimmed beard.

Who Is Veer Pahariya?

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Kapur, alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. He is the son of business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, founder of Sobo Films. His brother, Shikhar Pahariya, is dating actor Janhvi Kapoor.

With the internet buzzing over his jewellery choices, the question remains: is more always better, or should elegance be in the details?