After Empuraan Sparks Political Firestorm, Actor Mohanlal Issues Apology

Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam film Empuraan has stirred a political storm in Kerala, drawing flak from Hindutva groups and political leaders alike. The controversy erupted over alleged references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, leading the actor to express regret for any distress caused and announce modifications to the film.

The film, released worldwide on Thursday, has faced backlash from several right-wing leaders who accused it of “maligning Hindutva” and catering to “anti-national elements.” Amid mounting pressure, Mohanlal took to Facebook on Sunday to clarify his stance. “Certain political and social themes in Empuraan have hurt many who love me. As an artiste, my responsibility is to ensure that my work does not foster hostility toward any political ideology or religious sect. Hence, my team and I sincerely regret the mental distress caused and have decided to remove such themes from the film,” he wrote.

Political Uproar and BJP’s Stand

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan weighed in on the matter, accusing the Sangh Parivar of coercing filmmakers into making edits. “This atmosphere of fear is worrying. It is not healthy for democracy when communalists destroy art and target artists for depicting the horrors of communalism. The freedom of expression must be protected,” he said in a Facebook post.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who had initially expressed interest in watching the film, reversed his stance. “I liked Lucifer and was looking forward to Empuraan. But now, with 17 amendments and re-censorship, I won’t be watching it. Any film that distorts history is bound to fail,” he stated.

Filmmakers Bow to Pressure

On Saturday, the makers of Empuraan confirmed that they had voluntarily approached the regional censor board for modifications. Producer Gokulam Gopalan said, “If any scene or dialogue has hurt anyone, I have asked director Prithviraj Sukumaran to make the necessary changes. Certain words have already been muted.”

Meanwhile, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and scriptwriter Murali Gopy have remained silent on the controversy.

Freedom of Expression vs Political Pressures

Criticism against the alleged censorship was echoed by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, who accused the Sangh of attempting to distort history. “Threatening filmmakers into altering content is a sign of cowardice,” he said.

With political and social debates intensifying, Empuraan remains at the center of a larger conversation on artistic freedom in India’s evolving cinematic landscape.