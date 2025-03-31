Kim Soo-hyun To Break Silence On Kim Sae-ron Controversy At Press Meet

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to publicly address his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron for the first time, as controversy continues to swirl around their past. The revelation comes amid mounting speculation and leaked conversations that have fueled intense debate online.

On Sunday night, Kim’s agency, Goldmedalist, announced that the actor would hold a press conference at the Stanford Hotel in western Seoul at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The briefing will also feature Kim Jong-bok, a lawyer from LKB & Partners. However, in a move that has raised eyebrows, the agency confirmed that the actor will not be taking questions from the media.

“We deeply regret the concern caused by recent developments,” Goldmedalist stated in an official release. “Actor Kim Soo-hyun, alongside LKB & Partners, will present their side of the story at the press conference.”

A Timeline of Allegations

The controversy erupted on March 10 when Kim Sae-ron’s family, speaking through the far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab, alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with the actress for six years, beginning when she was 15—a claim that would implicate the actor in a serious legal and ethical scandal. Hoverlab has since released a series of photos and videos purportedly documenting their time together.

Initially, Goldmedalist dismissed the allegations outright, but later admitted that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had been romantically involved. The agency, however, maintained that their relationship only began when the actress turned 19.

Leaked Texts Add Fuel to the Fire

The situation escalated further on March 27 when the lawyer representing Kim Sae-ron’s family unveiled alleged KakaoTalk messages exchanged between the two in June 2016. The texts, presented during a press conference, have only added to the controversy.

Among the messages, Kim Sae-ron reportedly sent kiss emojis to Kim Soo-hyun, to which he responded, “Do it for real later.” In another conversation from April 11, 2018, Kim Soo-hyun allegedly invited her to his home, saying, “Then don’t go home and come to me!” Kim Sae-ron reportedly replied, “Right now? Okay.”

One of the most contentious messages, dated April 13, saw Kim Soo-hyun texting, “I’m doing laundry! I took off all my clothes!” while referencing the anime Dragon Ball.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul residence on February 16, with police ruling her death as suicide. The upcoming press conference is expected to shed light on Kim Soo-hyun’s stance, but with no media Q&A, the public may be left with more questions than answers.