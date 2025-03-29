Kim Soo Hyun Clarifies, Not On Kim Sae Ron Row, But On Sully Explicit Scene Case

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has finally addressed the long-standing controversy surrounding the late K-pop idol Sulli, who tragically ended her life in 2019 after enduring years of cyberbullying and mental health struggles. The controversy resurfaced amidst the actor’s dating scandal, with Sulli’s brother, Choi Da Hee, posting cryptic messages on social media.

Initially, these posts seemed to target Kim Soo Hyun, but Da Hee later clarified they were mere rumors. However, on March 28, he issued a direct demand for clarification regarding Sulli’s controversial scenes in the 2017 film “Real”, particularly from Kim Soo Hyun, her co-star, and from the film’s director, Lee Sa Rang, who also co-founded Gold Medalist.

Gold Medalist has yet to comment on the leaked KakaoTalk messages involving Kim Soo Hyun and actor Kim Sae Ron, where the actor’s “sexually suggestive” messages to the minor are under scrutiny. In response to new allegations involving Sulli, the agency stated they are “currently verifying the situation” and promised to address claims that Sulli was pressured into filming explicit scenes.

Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun starred together in “Real”, with Sulli making her acting debut in the film. The explicit scenes in the film drew massive backlash, with Sulli facing public criticism while Kim Soo Hyun and the production company remained silent. After her tragic death in 2019, Sulli’s brother disclosed troubling claims from the funeral, especially concerning the bedroom scene.

On March 28, Choi Da Hee issued an official statement via “Sports Kyunghyang”, demanding answers from the filmmakers regarding three key issues. He expressed his ongoing grief and the pain his family has endured for over six years. He then focused on the following claims:

1. Some funeral attendees mentioned that the explicit scene in “Real” was not in the original script. Da Hee called for Kim Soo Hyun’s perspective on this matter.

2. He revealed that a body double was supposedly present for the controversial scene, but no body double was used. Instead, Sulli was allegedly pressured to perform the scene herself.

3. Early reports claimed the body double was unavailable due to illness, but Da Hee’s investigation, supported by multiple witness testimonies, suggested otherwise. He asked for clarification on this claim.

Da Hee concluded by urging the filmmakers to provide answers, stating, “We ask these three questions based on facts and urge an active response.” Sulli was found dead on October 14, 2019, at the age of 25, and her passing was later confirmed as suicide.