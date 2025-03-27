K-Drama Scandal Deepens: Kim Soo-hyun’s Old Texts With Kim Sae-ron Surface

The controversy surrounding K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron shows no signs of fading. In a new twist, Sae-ron’s family has released alleged text messages exchanged between the actors in 2016, when Sae-ron was still a minor. The messages, now circulating across Korean media, have reignited debates over their relationship.

In the texts, Sae-ron reportedly sent kiss emojis to Soo-hyun, prompting a suggestive response: “Do it for real later.” The messages also show Sae-ron repeatedly seeking affirmation from Soo-hyun, asking, “Do you miss me or not?” to which he playfully responded, “Cute of you to ask that.” The resurfacing of these messages has intensified scrutiny over the nature of their relationship, particularly given their significant age gap—Sae-ron was allegedly 15 at the time, while Soo-hyun was 27.

Previously, Soo-hyun had denied any romantic involvement with Sae-ron, only for his agency to later confirm that they had dated—though it insisted their relationship began after she came of age. However, the timeline remains a subject of heated debate, with the leaked messages fueling speculation that their relationship may have started earlier than officially acknowledged.

Public outrage over the controversy escalated after Sae-ron’s tragic death on February 16—coincidentally, Soo-hyun’s birthday. The actor faced heavy backlash for not attending her funeral, with many questioning the reasons behind his absence. While no official explanation was provided, his silence has only added to the storm of speculation.

As the scandal unfolds, fans remain divided—some defending Soo-hyun and others calling for accountability. With the newly surfaced messages adding fuel to an already raging fire, it seems this K-drama controversy is far from its final episode.