Kim Soo Hyun Faces Controversy Amid Allegations And Legal Threats

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the center of a growing controversy following allegations concerning his alleged relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron. The accusations, which include claims of dating a minor and pressuring Kim Sae Ron to cover 700 million KRW for GOLDMEDALIST’s debt repayment, have sparked intense debate online.

In response, GOLDMEDALIST, the actor’s management agency, issued a detailed statement on March 14, 2025, denying all allegations. However, the controversy has led to the resurfacing of past rumors and claims about Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged behavior.

A viral TikTok video has added to the speculation, featuring a former trainee actor and content creator who shared insights reportedly relayed by an acting teacher at Chung-Ang University, where Kim Soo Hyun studied. According to the video, the actor’s private persona allegedly differs significantly from his public image. The content creator claimed that Kim Soo Hyun frequently uses excessive profanity, often struggling to form sentences without swearing. Additionally, he was accused of using offensive language targeting family members, a serious social transgression in Korean culture.

Further allegations suggest a strained relationship between Kim Soo Hyun and actress Jeon Ji Hyun, allegedly due to conflicts over seniority and status. One incident reportedly involved a disagreement over their positioning on a podium during an event, adding to speculation about tensions between the two stars.

Public reactions remain divided. Some netizens have expressed disappointment over the claims, while others speculate that these allegations are surfacing now due to the actor’s ongoing scandal. The resurfacing of past rumors has fueled debate over whether they hold credibility or are being strategically used to damage his reputation.

Adding another layer to the controversy, Kim Sae Ron’s mother has stepped forward with a public statement through the Garosero Institute, a media platform known for investigative journalism. She declared that her family is prepared to take legal action against Kim Soo Hyun and warned that the truth would soon be exposed. She also expressed her intent to restore her late daughter’s dignity, which she believes was tarnished after Kim Sae Ron’s DUI incident in 2022.

With emotions running high and new allegations emerging, Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation faces increasing scrutiny. As the situation continues to unfold, both the entertainment industry and fans are closely monitoring developments.